Hundreds rally in solidarity with Selangor Sultan in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds gathered in solidarity with the Sultan of Selangor and against opposition figures Zaid Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a rally on Sunday (Dec 10) by Malaysia's ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional.

According to the rally organisers, former minister Mr Zaid, had insulted the state's royal ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, by tweeting that he should be careful with his words and that everyone would be affected if Malaysia burns.

This was in response to the Sultan saying Dr Mahathir's anger "will burn the whole country", in an interview with local daily The Star.

The protestors were also unhappy with Dr Mahathir's comments in October which allegedly insulted the Bugis ethnic group whom the Sultan is descended from.

A protest note read out at the gathering called for both Dr Mahathir and Zahid to be investigated by police and barred from speaking publicly in the state.

One of the rally's organisers, ruling party UMNO division leader Jamal Yunos, had been arrested by police on Saturday night after threatening Mr Zaid and burning cutouts of him outside the venue of his party's annual assembly on Wednesday.



