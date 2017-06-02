'I will never sell Malaysia's sovereignty': PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The real and transformative results of the excellent relations that Malaysia and China have built do not compromise the country's sovereignty, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday (Jun 2).

"I will never sell Malaysia's sovereignty," he said at the opening ceremony of China Construction Bank (Malaysia) Bhd in Kuala Lumpur.

Najib said that relations between the two countries were in everyone's interest, in particular in relation to foreign direct investment ventures.

"Malaysia has long been a country open and friendly to all," he said. "The fact that we are a preferred destination for foreign direct investment is a testament to the confidence other countries have in us, whether that be Japan or China, India, Saudi Arabia or even the western countries."

"To turn away these investments (FDI) out of a narrow and foolish belief, and a fundamental misunderstanding of economics, would only be bad for this country," he added.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for the last eight years and President Xi Jinping recently said that the bilateral relations between both nations were at their best ever.

Major collaborations between China and Malaysia include the world's first digital free trade zone, the export of Malaysian pineapples to China and luxury commercial park, The Shore, in Sabah.

Last month, Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group announced that it was buying a 49.9 per cent stake in Malaysia's national carmaker Proton.



"Some people seem to think that it is better to have loss-making companies that are 100 per cent Malaysian owned instead of smaller percentage in a company that stands to gain access into bigger markets, economies of scale and cutting edge technology," said Najib.

"I ask you, which one will create more wealth and jobs for Malaysians? The answer is obvious."

Responding to critics who said investments from China was "too much, too fast, too soon", he said, "if you want to delay Malaysia''s development, if you want Malaysia to fall behind, and if you don''t want jobs to be created or levels of income to rise, then you go and campaign on that platform.

"I will never apologise for facilitating investment in Malaysia."