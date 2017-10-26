IKEA apologises and pulls advertisement about single women in China

BEIJING: Furniture giant IKEA has pulled a Chinese TV commercial after backlash from viewers who said the ad was perpetuating a negative image of single women, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The commercial starts with a mother telling her single daughter: "Don't call me your mum if you still can't come back with a boyfriend."



An IKEA advert came under scrutiny after it was accused of sexism. (Screengrab: Teng Xun Channel)

The daughter is then shown bringing a boyfriend to the family living room. The atmosphere in the home changes drastically, with the parents pleasantly tidying up with the help of IKEA items. A caption that says "celebrate every day easily" later appears on the screen.

An IKEA advert was accused of promoting traditional expectations for women to marry early. (Screengrab: Teng Xun Channel)

Many people on social media accused the commercial of promoting traditional expectations for women to marry early, preferably in their early twenties.

Single women in their late twenties or older are often under heavy pressure to get married, especially from parents. Those who do not conform are labelled "leftover women".

In a statement, IKEA said it understood the concern over the commercial and apologised "for giving the wrong perception".

"IKEA encourages people to live many different lifestyles," the statement said, adding that "gender equality is a fundamental part of the IKEA culture and values".

It is not the first time a well-known brand has gotten into trouble because of an apparently sexist commercial. In July, the German brand Audi pulled a commercial that appeared to compare women to used cars.