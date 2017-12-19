Illegal firecrackers, fireworks worth over RM800,000 seized by Malaysia customs

SEPANG, Selangor: More than RM800,000 (US$196,000) worth of illegal firecrackers and fireworks have been seized during a raid in the Malaysian town of Batu Arang in Selangor.

According to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department on Tuesday (Dec 19), the items weighed around 18,000kg.

Tax and immigration fees evaded amounted to more than RM460,000.

The customs department said officers conducted the raid on three storage facilities in Bartu Arang last Wednesday after receiving a tipoff.

"The firecrackets and fireworks seized from three storage facilities were believed to have been brought in illegally from China for sale in Lembah Klang in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year," said deputy director for enforcement Azimah Abdul Hamid.



"During the operation, our members also seized 1,224 litres of illegal alcoholic beverages that could be worth over RM17,000," she added.

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi man who was guarding one of the storage facilities has been detained for investigations.