In a first, Myanmar's largest city launches bus network impacting millions

YANGON: Myanmar launched a new public transport system in its largest city on Monday (Jan 16), for the first time introducing regular bus lines, timetables and salaries for drivers in a move that could transform the lives of some five million Yangon city dwellers.

The reform is a major test of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's ability to meet the high expectations of the public.

With parliamentary by-elections looming in April, Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party has overhauled some 4,000 rickety public transport vehicles, half of which have been in use for more than 20 years, according to government data.

The new system would also reduce the number of bus lines to 61 from some 300.





A man looks at a sign showing the bus routes for a new transport system at a bus stop in Yangon, Myanmar January 16, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

The changes are aimed at reducing traffic and commute time for some two million commuters, some of whom have complained that buses are overcrowded, schedules are unpredictable and that driving is unsafe.

One of whom is Toe Toe, a 20-year-old female university student who recently boarded a packed bus in the city centre, clutching an old 200 Myanmar kyat (US$0.15) note for her bus fare in one hand and a lunch box in the other.

"I'm always trapped with a crowd of other passengers for at least one hour," said Toe Toe, referring only to the first leg of her daily commute to the university.

Phyo Min Thein, the NLD's Yangon Chief Minister, recited the long list of failures of the previous system that lacked professional management, was driven by corruption and has become notorious for poor service as well as recklessness of the drivers.

"We will change the bus system first, and then continue to upgrade the electronic payment system, security and we'll carry out controls to ensure the traffic rules are respected," Phyo Min Thein told reporters at a news conference last week.

As part of the overhaul, the government will set up the Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA) to manage a group of bus companies who would form a new public-private partnership.

YRTA announced that a total of eight companies have been selected to operate the new Yangon Bus Service system.

"We are just starting the reform - it's a first step - we could face a lot of objections or even protests," YRTA's secretary, Maung Aung, told Reuters.

But San Myint, 48, who has been a bus driver for over 20 years, criticised what he called the poor public information campaign prior to the launch and the lack of instructions for bus drivers - including no information about the new salary system.

Prior to the changes, Yangon bus drivers got paid for the routes they completed, encouraging them to drive fast, often breaking traffic rules.

"I know we have to get on board with the reform. I just hope our salaries will not decline under the new bus system," said San Myint.