In China's Shuangyashan, retrenched coal miners face an uncertain future

SHUANGYASHAN, China: Last year, thousands of coal miners marched through the streets of Shuangyashan, a city in northeastern China, to protest against unpaid wages.



According to state media, the protests were sparked by Lu Hao, the governor of Heilongjiang province, who said the largest coal mining group in the province, Longmay Group, had not withheld salaries despite suffering heavy financial losses.



He swiftly apologised and authorities agreed to pay the labourers if they called off the protests.



Jiang Shifang, 53, was one of the miners who took part in the demonstrations. But he appeared uneasy when asked about the protests, and chose his words carefully.



He said: “It involved our personal interests, and since I had time, I went down to take a look.”



Shuangyashan is a centuries-old coal city located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, near Russia. For nearly six decades, upstream coal mining was the pillar industry in the city of 1.4 million people. Almost every household in this city was involved in coal mining in some way.



For nearly six decades, upstream coal mining was the pillar industry in China's Shuangyashan.

The protests had rocked the nation, as they took place when leaders gathered in Beijing for China's annual parliament sessions - typically a period of heightened security.



It was one of the biggest protests by workers at a state-owned enterprise for many years, and it was the first direct challenge to Beijing's plan to cut excess and inefficient capacity in its mining industry.



It was also an indication of the problems that China’s government would face as it sought to cut excess capacity in such firms.

China pledged to cut further excess and inefficient capacity in sectors like mining as part of efforts to upgrade its economy and reduce pollution. But the move threatens the jobs of millions of workers.



JUST TRYING TO GET BY

I met the miners at an abandoned house on the city's outskirts.



The timing was sensitive in the weeks leading up to a key congress held by China's ruling communist party once every five years. Mostly in their early fifties, the miners said these days, they are just trying to get by.

The mines they worked in had shut down, just a few months after their protests. But digging coal is the only thing these miners know how to do, and President Xi Jinping’s vision of a consumption and service-driven economy is a distant dream to them.



Wang Shaolong, another retrenched miner in Shuangyashan said: “We all dig coal underground, and we have no skills for working outside the coal mines. And at this age, no one is going to hire me.”



Official estimates say close to two million workers in the coal mining industry are expected to be displaced as Beijing carries out its pledge to shut down inefficient coal mines country-wide.



The plight of Shuangyashan’s miners is just one manifestation of the larger economic woes facing China’s rust belt provinces in the northeast.



This part of China is home to many large state-owned firms which are saddled with a vast amount of spare capacity due to a slump in demand. And the steel and coal industries are among the worst affected.



Shuangyashan is home to many large state-owned coal firms which are saddled with a vast amount of spare capacity due to a slump in demand.

When coal prices plunged in 2015, it quickened the demise of the mines in Shuangyashan. And unlike China’s more affluent south, China’s rust belt has few other jobs to offer.



Some local governments had offered retrenched workers menial work while some state firms are keeping staff on at much lower wages.



Miner Jiang now lives off a monthly retirement package of less than US$140 and does odd jobs whenever he can find one.



Labour issues such as the case with Shaungyashan’s miners, are seen as among the factors holding back China’s rust belt, even after the central government poured in heavy financial support.



Retrenched miners now lives off a monthly retirement package of less than US$140 and do odd jobs here and there.

Zhang Lifan, a historian, said: “The northeastern region is the legacy of a Soviet-style planned economy, which had neglected light industries and people’s livelihoods, and where everybody is employed by a state-owned company.

"Take miners for example. They are not skilled, you can’t help them transform using technology, and there are so many of them. And we are talking about large state-owned companies. That’s why you are seeing these labour tensions when you retrench them.”



RISE IN COAL PRICES BRING HOPE

However, a surge in global coal prices last year brought some hope to the retrenched miners in Shuangyashan.



“I think coal mining still has a good prospect, coal prices have already recovered. There’s definitely hope,” said miner Jiang.



Still, he doesn’t see a place for himself in President Xi’s Chinese dream.



"We are just miners," he said. "This is something that's beyond our understanding. We have no understanding at all about these issues. If there's no work, I can’t even survive. It’s just me, as long as I don’t starve to death that’s it."



Retrenched miner Jiang said he doesn't see a place for himself in President Xi's Chinese dream.

Others sniffed at the idea of gaining a foothold in the prosperous society promised in President Xi’s Chinese dream.



Miner Wang said: "A place for living for us? If I don’t starve to death I am living."



The biggest question for these miners is whether Shuangyashan can return to its former mining glory.



Higher coal prices have not stopped the government from pressing ahead with further capacity cuts.



In August, the country’s state planner said China had reached the halfway mark of its goal to cut coal-mining capacity by 800 million tonnes by the end of 2020.