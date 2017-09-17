In Hong Kong, shortage of land for housing remains a thorny issue

HONG KONG: In the world’s most expensive housing market, there is an idea that has permeated over the decades: Hong Kong is short on land.



The government has said that this in part is because of the city’s hilly terrain, which makes widespread development difficult.



That statement often has architects scratching their heads. They say, if it had been true in the 1970s, it certainly is no longer today.



In fact, many cities, including China’s mountainous metropolis of Chongqing, have been building on hillsides for decades.



“It’s not an engineering problem, it’s a money problem,” said Professor K W Chau, who chairs the real estate and construction faculty at the University of Hong Kong.



“However, if you look at the money needed to make the hillside developed compared to the cost of real estate here, it’s actually quite marginal.”



The real problem, Dr Chau said, is the lack of land for residential use.



Only 7 per cent of Hong Kong’s land mass has been zoned for housing. Within the 7 per cent, half is taken up by low density rural homes that cannot be easily bought or sold, so what is really on the market for the urban population in a mere 42 sq km.



By contrast, Singapore, with a smaller population, has 100 sq km zoned for housing as of 2010. The Singapore Government also plans to increase the figure by 30 per cent in 20 years through a combination of land reclamation and rezoning.



But in Hong Kong, the 7 per cent figure has not changed for decades, even as more farmland has been abandoned and warehouses that were crucial to Hong Kong’s once booming industries now sit empty.



The tight housing supply is creating a panic among Hong Kong residents who think a roof over their heads would only get harder to come by as the population grows apace due to an influx of mainland migrants.

CREATING LAND



Among Hong Kongers, there has been a lingering suspicion that the government is colluding with property developers to restrict land supply.



It does not help that a former government No 2, Rafael Hui, was convicted of corruption for taking millions from developer Sun Hung Kai to "remain favourably disposed".



But University of Hong Kong’s Chau said a grand conspiracy is unlikely, instead the problem is created by a weak government and a vocal population.



“The political climate has changed over the years," said Chau. "In the colonial days, the government could do whatever they liked without much consultation."



He added: “Now people are more and more aware of their particular rights, it’s more difficult to create more land for housing use.”



Hong Kong’s new Chief Executive Carrie Lam clearly shares the view.

When she was serving as the city’s development chief, she famously told reporters that Hong Kong relied on land reclamation instead of rezoning, because “fish won’t go to a protest.”

In an interview with Channel NewsAsia in July, Lam said there was a lack of community consensus on how to create more land.



"Everyone’s got a pet subject or a particular view on something," she said, "One of the first things I plan to do is to have a group of experts from various areas to mount an extensive public debate on where our land should come from."



Chau said this is an admirable endeavour, though he suspects Lam is unlikely to succeed. He added she was clearly too optimistic when she made the fish comment: “It’s not entirely true, because the environmentalists would speak for the fish.”



PUBLIC HOUSING VS VILLAGE HOMES

Entrance to Wang Chau villages blocked by barricades. (Photo: Wei Du)

To get an idea of how difficult it is to rezone land for housing, take a look at Wang Chau, an area in rural New Territories where most farmland has been abandoned.



In 2012, the government proposed to build 17,000 public housing flats there. The feasibility study and various consultations took three years to complete.



But in 2015 when the government presented the final plan, the project had been scaled back to 4,000 units to be built only on a tiny stretch of green belt.

Media reports later said it was because the government could not convince an open-air storage site built on abandoned farms to turn over the land.



The operator of the site, Tsang Shui Woo, is a leader of indigenous villagers - people whose families have lived in New Territories before Hong Kong became a British colony in 1898.



The British government gave them special land rights to encourage development of rural areas. Now a minority in Hong Kong, they occupy unelected seats in the city’s legislature and in District Councils that approve rezoning plans.



The government denies it has completely given up on building on the open air storage site. Instead it said the site is not in phase one of the Wang Chau project, but will be developed later.



What is in the way of phase one are three villages dotted along a green belt. Villagers have been issued the final eviction notice more than three months ago, but they have since erected barricades, refusing to leave.



On a recent Tuesday afternoon, villager Hau Kin Yip sat in front of his family home, a humble one-storey brick house, playing with his three-year-old daughter.



“The government says it’s easier to move us than to move the containers,” he said. “It really isn’t fair.”



Hau Kin Yip's three-year-old daughter plays in their village home. (Photo: Wei Du)

The soft spoken 39-year-old man has lived in the house his father built all of his life. Like many villagers still left in Wang Chau, he is not considered indigenous since his parents only came to Hong Kong 50 years ago fleeing China’s cultural revolution.



Since the family does not own the land, the only compensation they have been offered is a public rental flat. Hau said the prospect is most hurtful to his father.



“He built this place and had planned to die here.”



Fearing violent confrontations, the government has not moved in to evict the remaining villagers forcefully, although that means the project completion slated for 2024 or 2025 could still be further out of sight.



Hau is almost ready to admit defeat, but some young people have organised a concern group vowing to fight on.



“What I don’t accept is that the people with power and money, they don’t even have to consider that they have to compromise,” said Onki Lam, a leader of the group.



For example, tucked in between two villages that are set to be demolished, is a stretch of luxurious three-storey houses owned by indigenous villagers.



The so-called Ding Houses theoretically can be used by the villagers themselves, but creative ways have been found to rent them out or sell to outsiders for a profit.

The government has curiously left the stretch out of the Wang Chau plan, so all those houses are here to stay.