In pictures: Calm in Pyongyang despite failed missile attempt

PYONGYANG: North Korea attempted to launch a missile again on Sunday (Apr 16) morning, but I didn't know anything about it. Neither were my fellow reporters visiting Pyongyang told. We only found out after checking our cellphones.



Proximity, as I learnt not for the first time, does not lead to first-hand knowledge - at least not in the isolated state.

There was no official word on the launch - even our minders knew nothing about it. And as global news agencies reported sharply rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, in the city, there appeared to be none.

We were brought to a flower show in the morning, where the mood was festive. North Korean families were out and about - taking pictures with their locally made smartphones. Afterwards, we went to a water park. Again many locals were enjoying themselves, in the wading pools and water slides. The mood was very casual and relaxed.

No sign of tensions in Pyongyang despite failed missile launch

Our next stop was a zoo, which was apparently newly renovated. There we saw tigers, lions, and monkeys, but it was the visitors of the zoo that drew our interest most. They largely avoided the media and ignored reporters, but with each other they laughed and took pictures.



There were also picnics on the grass - a common sight overseas - but we were not allowed to snap photos of them. Our minder also forbade us from taking photos of people buying food from kiosks. In fact, we were not allowed to photograph other seemingly innocuous content, even from the media bus.

My main takeaway from the day: the North Korean people seem distant, possibly an impact of the chasm caused by decades of suspicion of the outside world.