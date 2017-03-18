In talks with US, China calls for diplomacy on North Korea

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday that there had to be a commitment to using diplomatic means to peacefully settle the North Korea issue.

Tillerson said Wang had agreed they would work together to try to get North Korea's government to change its current course of pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The two were speaking to reporters after meeting in Beijing.

