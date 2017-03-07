Incheon Airport has best customer service in Asia-Pacific: Award

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport lost out to Seoul's Incheon Airport to be the region's airport with the best customer service.

The Singapore airport came in joint-second with Delhi Airport and Mumbai Airport, while Beijing Airport and Haikou Airport were joint-third for the region, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World's 2016 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

It also came in joint-second place - tied with Delhi Airport and Mumbai Airport - for the best airport by size award, in the category for airports with more than 40 million passengers a year. Seoul's Incheon Airport again took first place, with third going to Beijing Airport.

The ASQ programme, on which the awards are based, surveys passengers at the airport on their day of travel, according to the ACI. It measures passengers’ views of 34 key performance indicators, including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants. Each airport uses the exact same survey, creating an industry database that allows airports to compare themselves to other airports around the world.

“These airports have dedicated themselves to delivering a stellar customer experience," said Ms Angela Gittens, director general of ACI World, in a press statement.



"Promoting a culture of continuous service improvement has become a matter of gaining competitive advantage and optimising non-aeronautical revenue performance. ACI proudly recognises these accomplishments and we look forward to seeking more effective, efficient and profitable ways of serving the flying public together.”