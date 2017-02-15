Incumbent Jakarta governor and rival in tight election early counts show

JAKARTA: The incumbent governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, was neck and neck with rival Anies Baswedan in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, early counting by private pollsters showed.





Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: Reuters/Beawiharta)

Former education minister Baswedan had secured 40.54 per cent of the votes, just ahead of Purnama in second place with 39.43 per cent, based on a quick sample count of around 10 per cent of the vote by a private polling firm SMRC. The other candidate, Agus Yudhoyono, was in third place with 20.03 per cent.





Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and his wife Annisa Pohan. (Photo: Reuters)

The Jakarta poll was overshadowed by religious tensions, with major Islamist protests against Christian Purnama, and is being widely seen as a proxy battle for the presidential election in 2019.

If no candidate gets more than 50 per cent of the vote a runoff is expected between the two candidates with the most votes.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies and Michael Perry)