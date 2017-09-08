India bars 'unruly' passengers from flying for at least 3 months

NEW DELHI: India has issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanor, the government said on Friday (Sep 8).

The federal government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.

The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behavior has been categorized in three levels - verbal, physical and life threatening.

"The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat," the government said.

