India, China agree to 'disengagement' along disputed frontier: New Delhi

NEW DELHI: India's foreign ministry said on Monday (Aug 28) it had agreed with China to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops at a disputed border area where soldiers from the two countries have been in a stand-off for more than two months.

"In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, referring to the area in the Himalayas close to the borders of China, India and Bhutan.

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going."

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)