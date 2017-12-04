India doctors fired for incorrectly declaring newborn dead

NEW DELHI: Two doctors from a private hospital in Delhi have been fired after mistakenly pronouncing a newborn dead last Thursday (Nov 30).



According to local news outlet NDTV, the baby was given to the parents in a plastic package along with his twin, after both were declared dead.



NDTV reported that the 22-week pregnant mother had given birth to the twins, of which the girl was still-born. Six hour after the babies were given to their family, the parents realised that one of the babies was squirming in the package while they were on the way to the funeral.



"They handed us both bodies wrapped like a courier package from the back door. After we travelled 3km, we felt a movement in one (bag)," said the baby's grandfather.



"We ripped it open, found bits of plastic and the baby inside, breathing."



The baby was rushed to a hospital, where they were told that he was still alive. Though the baby was breathing, he needed critical medical care and had to be kept in an incubator, reported NDTV.



"We have decided to terminate the services of the two treating doctors, Dr A P Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies," said Max Hospital in a statement.



The hospital said a probe team of experts has been set up to investigate the case, while the government's health department has also launched a probe into the matter.



On Saturday, Delhi's health minister said the hospital's license could be cancelled if it was found guilty of medical negligence, reported NDTV.