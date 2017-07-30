India seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kgs of heroin off Gujarat coast

NEW DELHI: India has seized a vessel carrying about 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (US$545.94 million) off the western state of Gujarat, a navy spokesperson said.

Indian navy spokesman D.K.Sharma said in a statement this was their largest single haul of narcotics substances to date.

The vessel, which was intercepted off the coast of Gujarat, was brought to the coastal city of Porbandar on Sunday, the statement said.

(US$1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Sanjeev Miglani. Editing by Jane Merriman)