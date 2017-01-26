Indonesia arrests 5 deported from Turkey for trying to join IS: Report

SINGAPORE: Five Indonesians were arrested at Bali airport on Wednesday (Jan 25) after arriving on a flight from Turkey, where they were deported for trying to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported.

According to the report, the two women and three men were arrested in a “safe house” by Turkish army personnel on Jan 16. Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said the five left Indonesia in August 2016 and travelled to Turkey from Jakarta via Thailand.

"They feared that they would be detected if they flew directly to Turkey,” he said. “So, under the advice of a member of Islam Defenders Front, transited via Thailand and flew to Istanbul with Turkey Airlines.”

Upon arriving in Turkey the group met a contact named AJ, who is “in charge” for accommodating IS militants in the country, the report added, citing Hengky.

Indonesia suffered its first Islamic State-linked attack in January 2016, when a gun-and-bomb assault in central Jakarta killed four people.

There have been fears of a resurgence in militancy in the world’s most populous Muslim country – and police believe hundreds of Indonesians have travelled to Syria to fight alongside IS.

On Saturday, police detained 17 citizens at Jakarta's main airport for allegedly trying to join IS, but later released them on Tuesday after charges against the suspects could not be proven.