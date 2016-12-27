Indonesia clears former football association chief La Nyalla of corruption

JAKARTA: The former head of Indonesia's football association and ex-chief of East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry La Nyalla Mattalitti was on Tuesday (Dec 27) acquitted of all charges by Jakarta's corruption court.

La Nyalla was officially named a suspect in March this year for a graft investigation reportedly involving grants worth about 5.3 billion rupiah (US$390,000).

He was accused of misappropriating money which the provincial administration had paid in grants to the East Java Chamber of Trade and Industry in 2012 when he was chairman.

Prosecutors said he used the funds to buy IPO shares for the Bank of East Java, which he then sold at a higher price to make a profit of about 1.1 billion rupiah (US$82,000).

According to local media reports, the chairman of the panel of judges presiding over the case, Sumpeno, said La Nyalla had “not been proven legally and convincingly (to be guilty) of corruption in the primary and secondary indictments”.

The judge added that this resulted in the charges against him being dropped, and ordered La Nyalla to be released from custody.

Prosecutors had sought six years' jail time for him.



La Nyalla had previously fled Indonesia for Malaysia and then Singapore, after which Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said he had “overstayed his social visit pass, and committed an immigration offence in Singapore.” His "immigration offence was dealt with in accordance with Singapore laws," MHA had said.