Indonesia condemns Syria chemical attack, urges UN to resolve conflict

JAKARTA: Indonesia has condemned the chemical weapons attack in Syria which killed many civilians in the Khan Shaykhun area of Idlib on Tuesday (Apr 4).

"Indonesia is a party to the convention on chemical weapons. Of course, Indonesia rejects the use of chemical weapons by anybody for whatever purpose," said Armanatha Nasir, spokesperson for the Indonesia Foreign Ministry.

Indonesia also urged the United Nations to resolve the conflict in Syria, and highlighted that dialogue - and an inclusive political process - is needed to end the conflict.



UN APPEALS FOR RESTRAINT

The United Nations has appealed for restraint on all parties to avoid an escalation of the conflict in Syria that could deepen the suffering of the people.

It was responding to reports of the air strikes against the Shayrat Airbase in Syria conducted by the United States.

"These events underscore my belief that there is no other way to solve the conflict than through a political solution. I call on the parties to urgently renew their commitment to making progress in the Geneva talks," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement released on Friday.

A total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from US ships in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday into the Shayrat Airbase in retaliation to the Syrian Government's alleged use of chemical weapons from the base.



Mr Guterres said he abhorred the chemical weapons attack, and added there needs to be accountability for such crimes, in line with existing international norms and Security Council resolutions.

He said the Security Council has the primary responsibility for international peace and security, and he called on the Council to unite and exercise that responsibility.

"For too long, international law has been ignored in the Syrian conflict, and it is our shared duty to uphold international standards of humanity. This is a prerequisite to ending the unrelenting suffering of the people of Syria," said Mr Guterres.