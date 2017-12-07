Indonesia condemns US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital

BOGOR: Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, on Thursday (Dec 7) condemned the United States' decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the US was recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in an address from the White House.



In the speech, Trump said he had directed the State Department to make arrangements to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the US to reconsider the decision," Widodo told a news conference.

"This can rock global security and stability," he said.

He added: "I and the people of Indonesia remain consistent in continuing to fight together with the Palestinian people for their independence and rights in accordance with the 1945 Mandate."

