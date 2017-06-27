Indonesia continues search for missing German hiker on dormant volcano

BERASTAGI, Sumatra: Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for a missing German hiker on Tuesday (June 27) who went missing after climbing a dormant volcano.



Wolter Klaus, 49, has been missing for five days since he began climbing the 2,200-metre high Mount Sibayak in western Indonesia.

Officials said Klaus registered his name last Wednesday and was reported missing by his hotel a day later after he failed to return.

Local authorities and volunteers have been mobilised to locate Klaus from the various trekking routes near the mountain's summit but their efforts have been hampered by rugged terrain and bad weather.

Mount Sibayak is a dormant volcano which last had a major eruption in 1881, but it continues to have high volcanic activity.

