Indonesia disbands decades-old Islamic hardline group Hizbut Tahrir

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has disbanded Islamic hardline group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) for creating unrest in the community that could threaten the peace and stability in the country.

“The activities carried out by HTI indicated strongly that they are against the aims, and principles of the state ideology Pancasila,” said Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal and Security Wiranto at the ministry on Monday (May 8).

Wiranto said as a civil society group, HTI has not played a positive role to participate in the national development process. He added that the government has taken strict legal steps to disband HTI given these considerations and after taking account the aspirations of the community.

However, Mr Wiranto said this decision does not mean the government is against Islamic civil societies. Rather it is doing so to safeguard the unity of the Indonesian people.

Hizbut Tahrir is banned in many countries, including Germany, China, and Egypt, but had operated for nearly 20 years in Indonesia.



