Indonesia evacuates villagers after shootings near Freeport mine

JAKARTA/TIMIKA, Indonesia: Indonesia on Friday began evacuating villages that authorities said had been occupied by armed separatists after a string of shootings near the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc in the eastern province of Papua.

Two police have been killed and at least 12 people have been wounded by gunfire in the area since mid-August. Police have blamed an "armed criminal group", but others have said the gunmen were linked to separatist rebels.

According to police reports, the armed group occupied the villages of Banti and Kimbely near the mining town of Tembagapura, and had prevented an estimated 1,300 residents from leaving the area, leading to food shortages.

Police and military leaders said they have urged the gunmen to surrender, but have also warned that tough measures could follow if their "persuasive" approach fails.

Residents were being evacuated to a sports hall in Tembagapura, according to a source at Freeport.

Mimika Deputy Regent Yohanes Bassang asked families in Timika to accommodate relatives being evacuated from the villages "to avoid further problems".

Bassang said many of the villagers were from the east Indonesian island of Sulawesi and had come to the area to pan for gold.

The separatist West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-OPM), a group linked to the Free Papua Movement, has claimed responsibility for the shootings and declared war against the military, police and Freeport, but denied it was holding villagers hostage.

According to several residents interviewed by Reuters, military and police officers were preventing them from getting food from Tembagapura, where food aid was delivered in a cargo container on Saturday.

"The atmosphere has really heated up," one resident said, referring to the shootings and concerns over food supplies and safety.

