Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Mount Agung's volcanic ash

Passengers gather at the Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar, Bali on Nov 27, 2017, after flights were cancelled due to the threat of an eruption by the Mount Agung volcano. (Photo: AFP) 
JAKARTA: Indonesia's transportation ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 28) it will extend the closure of Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for a further 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island's Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that "aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash" the ministry said in a statement.

The closure is due to end 7am local time on Nov 29. A separate notice showed Lombok airport had been reopened, after an earlier closure overnight due to the eruption.

