Indonesia fireworks factory explosion kills 27, injures 35

JAKARTA: An explosion and a fire at a fireworks factory in an area west of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta have killed 27 people and injured 35, local media said on Thursday (Oct 26), citing police and firefighters.

The fire broke out at an industrial complex in Tangerang, a satellite city of Jakarta.

"There are 103 workers in total at this factory, 43 are injured and being treated in three hospitals, the remains of 23 victims have been found," Nico Afinta from Jakarta police told Kompas TV.

A firefighter on the scene said the victims had been burned beyond recognition.

Parts of the building collapsed after being gutted by the blaze which scorched nearby cars. Witnesses reported hearing two major blasts erupt from the site.

The factory - part of a complex that borders a residential area - had only been operating for six weeks, district government official Toni Rustoni told Metro TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The blaze, which broke out in the morning, was brought under control by late afternoon and authorities were working to recover the victims' bodies from the building.

Television broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a factory in Tangerang.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.