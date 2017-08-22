Indonesia forgives Malaysia over upside down flag

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo on Monday (Aug 21) said he had forgiven Malaysia over the upside down flag of Indonesia printed in a souvenir booklet for the 2017 SEA Games, which is being held in Kuala Lumpur.

The president’s special communications official, Johan Budi Saptopribowo, said the president was just waiting for an apology from Malaysia soon after the issue cropped up.

Online media quoted Johan as saying that the Indonesian president, better known by the name Jokowi, also hoped the Indonesian people would not react excessively to the mistake by the Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee.

"What's important now is that there has been an apology and the booklet has been withdrawn, as hoped by the President, and Malaysia has already apologised," he said at the Presidential Palace complex.

Malaysia, via Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, yesterday made an official apology to the Indonesian government and all the people of Indonesia over the mistake.