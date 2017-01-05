Indonesia has only suspended language programme with Australia: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia's security minister said on Thursday the military had not suspended all cooperation with Australia, contradicting a military spokesman who said "all forms of cooperation" had been suspended.

"Steps have been taken by the military chief to suspend a language-training programme in Australia," chief security minister Wiranto said in a statement, referring to reports he had received from the defence minister, the foreign minister and the military chief.

"This means it was not a cancellation of all cooperation, as was reported in a lot of media recently."

(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel)