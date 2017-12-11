Indonesia parliament speaker quits amid graft probe - party colleagues

JAKARTA: The speaker of Indonesia's parliament, who is being investigated for his suspected involvement in a graft scandal, has tendered his resignation, several members of the assembly said on Monday.

A replacement for Setya Novanto as speaker is expected to be decided by his party, Golkar, at an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 19, said Dito Ganinduto, a member of parliament from Golkar.

Novanto had not resigned as chairman of the Golkar Party, Ganinduto said.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen)