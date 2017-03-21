Indonesia plans to file WTO complaint over biodiesel duties

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to file a World Trade Organization complaint this month against European Union anti-dumping duties on biodiesel exports from the Southeast Asian country, trade officials said on Sunday.

Indonesia said in a statement the EU duties on biodiesel were inconsistent with the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement and disputed the calculations that they were based on.

"We are ready to file the suit at the first meeting in March 29-30 at WTO headquarter in Geneva," Indonesia's Director of Trade Security Pradnyawati said.

In November 2013, the EU set duties of 8.8 per cent to 20.5 per cent for Indonesian producers and between 22 per cent and 25.7 per cent for Argentine producers, to apply for five years in both cases.

The EU argued that by imposing duty on the raw product, soybeans in the case of Argentina and palm oil for Indonesia, they gave an advantage to domestic producers, which allowed them then to "dump" product at unfairly low prices.

Argentina and Indonesia, major exporters of biodiesel, have called the EU measures protectionist.

Both have previously brought complaints before the WTO, with Argentina securing rulings in favour of several of its claims.

The cases have also brought legal challenges, with the General Court of the European Union, the lower of the two EU courts.