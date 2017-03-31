Indonesia police arrest 5 ahead of demonstration: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Friday (Mar 31) arrested five people for suspected treason linked to planned demonstrations by hardline Muslim groups demanding the removal of Jakarta's Christian governor, city police spokesman Argo Yuwono told broadcaster TV One.

Hardline Muslim group leader Muhammad Al Khaththath was among those arrested, Yuwono said.

"This morning we arrested the secretary general," Yuwono said referring to Khaththath, adding that police were questioning him.