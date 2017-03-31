Indonesia police arrest 5 ahead of Jakarta protest: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said on Friday (Mar 31) five people have been arrested for suspected treason linked to planned demonstrations by hardline Muslim groups, demanding the removal of Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok.

Among those arrested was hardline Muslim group leader Muhammad Al Khaththath, city police spokesman Argo Yuwono told broadcaster TV One.

"This morning we arrested the secretary general," Yuwono said referring to Khaththath, adding that police were questioning him.

Indonesian Muslims, led by hardline groups, plan to march to the presidential palace in the capital Jakarta on Friday, calling for him to be sacked for suspected blasphemy.

After completing Friday prayers demonstrators begin their march towards the presidential palace to urge the President to imprison Ahok pic.twitter.com/hMyJUS3C7L — Saifulbahri Ismail (@saifulCNA) March 31, 2017

This comes ahead of the second and final round of the Jakarta governor election on Apr 19 where Ahok is running against a Muslim candidate.

Ahok, the city's first Christian and ethnic Chinese governor, is accused of insulting Islam when he made comments last year about his opponents' use of the Koran in political campaigning.



He has apologised for his comments but denied wrongdoing.