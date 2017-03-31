Indonesia police arrest 5 ahead of Jakarta protest: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said on Friday (Mar 31) five people have been arrested for suspected treason linked to planned demonstrations by hardline Muslim groups, demanding the removal of Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok.

Among those arrested was hardline Muslim group leader Muhammad Al Khaththath, city police spokesman Argo Yuwono told broadcaster TV One.

"This morning we arrested the secretary general," Yuwono said referring to Khaththath. "We are charging them with conspiring to commit treason ... There were several findings, including a plan to occupy the Indonesian parliament," he added.

Thousands of protesters, led by hardline groups, gathered at Jakarta's grand mosque on Friday, as police and military personnel blocked off roads leading to the presidential palace in the city centre. Protesters want Ahok to be sacked for suspected blasphemy.

After completing Friday prayers demonstrators begin their march towards the presidential palace to urge the President to imprison Ahok pic.twitter.com/hMyJUS3C7L — Saifulbahri Ismail (@saifulCNA) March 31, 2017

Ahok, the city's first Christian and ethnic Chinese governor, is accused of insulting Islam when he made comments last year about his opponents' use of the Koran in political campaigning. He has apologised for his comments but denied wrongdoing.

Friday's rally is the latest in a series that have tested religious and ethnic tolerance in Indonesia. An estimated 20,000 people from various groups were expected to attend, police said earlier this week.

It comes ahead of the second and final round of the Jakarta governor election on Apr 19, where Ahok faces a tight race with rival Anies Baswedan, a former education minister.