Indonesia police receive terror threat vowing to turn Jakarta into Marawi

JAKARTA: A police post in a district of South Jakarta received a terror threat on Tuesday morning (Jul 4) in the form of a letter with a threatening message to the police, military and other agencies.



The handwritten letter, which was left in front of the Kebayoran Lama Police Headquarters by an unidentified person, also contained a message threatening to turn Jakarta into Marawi, the southern Philippine city which has seen fierce fighting between government troops and local militants who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The letter said war has begun and threatened to overthrow the Indonesian government and replace it with an Islamic state.

A flag representing the Islamic State group was also hung on the gate of the police post, together with the letter which was sealed inside a mineral water bottle.

Police are investigating the incident and have formed a team to hunt down the culprit. They are checking CCTV footage and gathering information from witnesses in the area.

"Police have been the target of terrorists. We all have to be more vigilant," Jakarta police spokesman Senior Commander Argo Yuwono told reporters.

Last Friday, two policemen were stabbed by a militant during evening prayers at a mosque near the police headquarters in South Jakarta.

Less than a week before that, a similar attack was launched by two suspected militants who stabbed and killed a policeman after infiltrating a police station in Medan, North Sumatra.