Indonesia ready to divert tourists as Bali volcano rumbles

KARANGASEM, Indonesia: Indonesian authorities are on standby to divert flights destined for the holiday island of Bali as increasingly frequent tremors from a rumbling volcano stoke fears an eruption could be imminent.

Mount Agung, about 75km from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, threatening to erupt for the first time in more than 50 years and forcing more than 80,000 people to flee their homes.

Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors every year to its palm-fringed beaches and an eruption would be a major blow to its tourism-dependent economy.

The airport in Bali's capital Denpasar has not been affected but several countries including Australia and Singapore have issued travel advisories warning travellers to exercise caution.

In anticipation of an eruption, Indonesia plans to divert flights headed for Bali to ten other airports, including on nearby Lombok and to the capital Jakarta.

"The planes will be diverted to their nearest location or where it originally took off from," transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

Airlines are watching the situation closely and 100 buses have been prepared to evacuate tourists.

Virgin Australia said it would be making an extra fuel stop in Darwin for some of its flights between Australia and Bali in case it is forced to turn back.

Singapore Airlines said customers travelling between September 23 and October 2 could rebook flights or ask for a refund.

Officials announced the highest possible alert level on Friday due to the increasing volcanic activity, and told people to stay at least nine kilometres away from the crater.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation recorded almost 300 tremors Wednesday (Sep 27) morning. A thin column of smoke can be seen rising from the mountain's summit.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing nearly 1,600 people.

A National Disaster Mitigation Agency official for #Bali's #Klungkung regency tells me the camp is full at night, compared to how it is now pic.twitter.com/tcUHpS0BTH — Chandni Vatvani (@ChandniCNA) September 27, 2017

THOUSANDS FLEE VOLCANO

Speaking in Klungkung district on Tuesday, President Joko Widodo told evacuees the government would do its best to reduce economic losses incurred during the evacuation.

"It is not easy to handle a volcanic eruption because there is no certainty when it's going to happen, or if it's going to happen at all," he said.

"I ask everybody near Gunung Agung to listen to the officials, the governor, and the mayor's instruction so we can all minimise the impact of this volcano."

Tents are set up outside the camp in #Bali's #Klungkung regency, where more evacuees have taken refuge in, it's also lunchtime for them pic.twitter.com/tPU6aKVZAn — Chandni Vatvani (@ChandniCNA) September 27, 2017

Balinese residents, international NGOs and the central government have begun organising aid.

Vehicles loaded with noodles, mineral water and blankets have been sent to the evacuation centres, while residents around the island have been collecting donations.

Bali's "sister village" programme and tradition of communal assistance means evacuees have been able to stay in villages outside the danger zone.

I Ketut Subandi, head of logistics at the village of Tana Ampo, said basic food items like rice, instant noodles, cooking oil and water were most needed.

"This morning we were worried because we had limited rice supply, but now we have received more rice stocks from donors," Subandi said.

Indonesia's national disaster agency has sent 640,000 face masks, 12,500 mattresses, 8,400 blankets and 50 tents. The central government has a relief fund totalling nearly US$150 million to meet the cost of natural disasters, which could be tapped in case of an eruption.