Indonesia's Mount Agung erupts for a second time

KARANGASEM, Indonesia: Indonesia's Mount Agung in Bali erupted for the second time on Saturday (Nov 25), spewing grey volcanic ash as high as 1,500m from the crater.

In a statement released on Saturday, Indonesia's National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) said the eruption occurred at 5.30pm local time.

"The alert level on Mount Agung has not been raised, it remains at level 3. There has not been any increase in tremors and volcanic activities since the eruption this afternoon," said BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) will continue to monitor the volcano and has cautioned anyone from conducting any activities within a 6km radius.

Authorities also told residents not to panic and added that the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali is still operating as normal.

Singapore Airlines said on its website all SIA flights to and from Denpasar are continuing to operate as scheduled.

Telah terjadi erupsi Gunung Agung pada pukul 17:30 WITA. Kolom abu teralati berwarna kelabu-kehitaman bertekanan sedang setinggi 1500 m di atas puncak Gunung Agung. Masyarakat agar tetap tenang dan tetap mengikuti rekomendasi PVMBG pada status Level III (Siaga). pic.twitter.com/dfqckqj8Vi — MAGMA Indonesia (@id_magma) November 25, 2017





On Tuesday, a small eruption occurred on Mount Agung sending volcanic ash about 700m into the sky.



This was the first eruption since 1963.

In late September, more than 140,000 residents were evacuated due to fears of a major eruption.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel notice urging Singaporeans to avoid travelling to Mount Agung amid fears of eruption.

