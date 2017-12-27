Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts spewing ash 4.6km into the sky

JAKARTA: Mount Sinabung, an active volcano in the north of Sumatra, erupted on Wednesday (Dec 27), spewing ash up to 4.6km into the sky.

The volcano’s alert has remained at its highest since the first eruption two years ago when six people were killed and tens of thousands of local residents were evacuated.

In a tweet, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho from the National Disaster Management Agency said that there were no casualties reported following the latest eruption. He added that residents in the red zone had already been evacuated and that thousands more would be moved.

​​​​​​​A separate press release from agency urged residents to stay alert and refrain from entering the 3km to 7km danger zone around the crater.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Mount Agung on Bali led to the evacuation of residents around the volcano and stranded thousands of tourists on the island as flights were disrupted.

Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet and cause 90 per cent of the world's seismic activity, according to the US Geological Survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.

