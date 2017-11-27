Indonesia says 100,000 must evacuate from Bali volcano zone

JAKARTA: About 100,000 people must evacuate from the danger zone around Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, officials said Monday (Nov 27) after warning of an imminent eruption.

About 40,000 people have already left communities near Mount Agung but that figure is set to more than double, the Disaster Mitigation Agency said, as massive columns of thick grey smoke spew from the volcano.



An eruption could be imminent officials warned, as they raised the alert to the highest level and expanded the exclusion zone.

Massive columns of thick grey smoke have been pouring out of Mount Agung since last week and they shot more than 3km into the sky early on Monday, prompting the island's international airport to be closed, leaving thousands of tourists stranded.

