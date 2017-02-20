Indonesia says at least 3 North Korean murder suspects went to Dubai

JAKARTA: At least three of four North Korean men wanted in connection with the murder of President Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother caught a flight from Jakarta to Dubai on the evening of the attack, an Indonesian immigration official said on Monday (Feb 20).

Suspects Ri Jae Nam, Hong Song Hac, and Ri Ji Hyon flew from Jakarta to Dubai on Emirates flight EK0359 at 10.20pm local time last Monday, immigration office spokesman Agung Sampurno told Reuters by text message. The details of the fourth suspect were unclear.

Malaysian police said on Sunday four North Korean suspects had fled Malaysia after the Feb. 13 attack in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, without saying where they went. Malaysian daily newspaper The Star reported the four men had made their way back to Pyongyang via Jakarta, Dubai, and Vladivostok in Russia.