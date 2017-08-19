Indonesia, Singapore to face more complex challenges in relations: Indonesian FM

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Singapore are expected to go through more difficult and complex challenges in its relations, said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday (16 Aug).



"I call for the spirit of positivity to be the modus operandi for our cooperation for another 50 years to come," said Ms Retno in a three-minute video posted on the ministry’s YouTube page.

She added that it was therefore important for both countries to strengthen and work even closer together to rise above any potential challenges.

Ms Retno noted that throughout five decades of cooperation, both countries have progressed not only by bringing prosperity and well-being to its people, but the cooperation had also served as an important part of the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



Indonesia and Singapore are celebrating its Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations this year, which will culminate on Sep 7 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Singapore for the annual Leaders' Retreat.



During the retreat both countries are expected to discuss new initiatives in the areas of investments, skills upgrading, the digital economy and promoting regional development in Indonesia.



Ms Retno also said that Indonesia is committed to working closely with its Singaporean friends from all walks of life for a better future for the people of both countries.