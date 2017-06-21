Indonesia steps up manhunt for Bali fugitives who escaped using tunnel

DENPASAR: Indonesian police on Wednesday (Jun 21) said they have intensified the search for four foreign inmates who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan prison using a narrow tunnel dug under the walls.



Australian Shaun Edward Davidson, Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, Indian Sayed Muhammad Said and Malaysian Tee Kok King escaped from the overcrowded prison on Monday by crawling through the 12m-long tunnel which took more than a week to build, authorities said.

Indonesian police have said they believe the men are still in Bali.

The police will attempt to enter the tunnel using scuba diving and breathing equipment, after heavy rain flooded the hole on Tuesday and the mission had to be aborted.

A journalist inspects the exit hole of a tunnel dug by escapees by the perimeter wall of the Kerobokan prison. (Photo: AFP)

According to a report by Australian news agency PerthNow, police have discovered clothes, sandals and a head torch in the tunnel that could have belonged to the fugitives.

The report also quoted an Indonesian official as saying that in addition to the tunnel, the police will check if the men had fled through the prison gates or via a garbage truck.

"There is no sign of them. Only God knows. Hopefully they are fine," said Surung Pasaribu, the corrections chief of the Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry.

Other reports quoted Pasaribu as saying that under Indonesian law, the men would not receive extra jail time for escaping if they were recaptured.



"Maybe we should change the law," he reportedly said. "(But) if they damaged property during their escape they will be separately tried for that. If anyone assisted them they would also get prison time."

The remaining jail time for 33-year-old Davidson, who was sentenced to a year in prison for breaking immigration laws, is two months and 15 days, while 31-year-old Said had 12 years and three months left to serve for drug offences.

Iliev and Tee were both serving seven years for money laundering and drug offences, respectively.