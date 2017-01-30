Indonesian airline Garuda still plans US flights despite Trump policy

JAKARTA: Indonesian airline Garuda Indonesia still plans to start flying to the United States this year despite US President Donald Trump's travel policy, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Trump signed a directive on Friday banning the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries, though his administration has since tempered a key element of the move in the face of a mounting global backlash.

Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, is not one of the seven countries.

Garuda was negotiating the rights to start its service from Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, to Los Angeles via Japan, the airline's chief executive told Reuters last year.

"We are staying on course, planning to start flying there (the U.S.) in June or July," Garuda spokesman Benny S. Butarbutar said.