Indonesian cleric faces sex scandal allegations

JAKARTA: Indonesian hardliner group Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) has vowed to take action against the party responsible for alleging that their leader Habib Rizieq had an extramarital affair.



A webpage, which posted screen grabs of alleged initmate conversations that took place between Rizieq and a woman named Firza Husein, has gone viral on social media and is being circulated through WhatsApp by Indonesians.



The portal also shared explicit photos of a woman who resembles Firza, along with a recorded conversation of her confiding in another person about the stresses of being the woman whom Rizieq is supposedly having an affair with.

A spokesperson for the FPI Slamet Maarif told Channel NewsAsia that the group was weighing its options and investigating possible parties behind the website.



“This is a cheap shot at slander. We are handling the situation calmly, investigating and collecting data. Our social media team is weighing our options so we can decide what sort of legal action to take,” he said.



Slamet added that the contents on the webpage are a result of clever editing.



Some Jakartans have called Rizieq’s spirituality and FPI’s credibility into question as a result of the scandal.



He was questioned by police recently over a recorded lecture in December 2016 in which he said Indonesia's new bank notes carried the communist hammer-and-sickle symbol.



This month, Rizieq was also investigated over claims that he made defamatory comments in 2014 about one of Indonesia's founding fathers, Sukarno, and had questioned the legitimacy of the state ideology, Pancasila.

Neither Rizieq himself nor Firza have responded to the allegations.

Rizieq’s legal representative, Kapitra Ampera, described the allegations as a hoax, and have told local media they already know who is behind it.

“We are investigating this person, but we are not going to be drawn into this. We’re only going to find who spread this. We will report them [to the police] because this is a violation of UU ITE (Information and Electronic Transactions Act),” Mr Kapitra was quoted as saying.



Rizieq and the FPI were key drivers behind recent rallies against the Christian and ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, whom they accused of insulting the Muslim holy book, the Quran.



The rallies were the biggest Indonesia has seen in nearly 20 years.