Indonesian court jails ex-judge for eight years in graft case

JAKARTA: A former Indonesian Constitutional Court judge was jailed for eight years on Monday for accepting bribes to influence court rulings, the state news agency Antara reported.

Partials Dakar, the second constitutional court judge to be convicted of corruption in three years, was also fined 300 million rupiah (US$22,500). Dakar was accused of accepting US$10,000 in bribes and causing losses to the state.

He denied wrongdoing.

"I am not wrong, I did not steal the country's money," Dakar was reported as saying.

A lawyer representing Dakar could not be immediately reached for comment and it was not clear if he would appeal the sentence.

Corruption in widespread in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and the judiciary is consistently perceived by the public to be among its most corrupt institutions, according to Transparency International.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Constitutional Court, once regarded as a model of integrity, has been rocked by bribery scandals in recent years.

Its former chief justice was in 2014 jailed for life for accepting bribes and money laundering in connection with an election dispute. It was the heaviest sentence ever handed out for graft in Indonesia.

The Constitutional Court hears cases regarding election disputes and challenges to laws.

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor)