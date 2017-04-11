Indonesian graft investigator injured in acid attack

JAKARTA: A prominent Indonesian corruption investigator had acid thrown in his face by assailants riding on a motorbike on Tuesday (Apr 11), in an attack activists believe is linked to a graft case that has implicated senior politicians.

Novel Baswedan, a member of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), suffered injuries to his forehead and left eye which now has a blurred vision, according to presidential spokesman Johan Budi who visited Baswedan in hospital.

The investigator was attacked in Jakarta while he was walking home from a mosque in the early hours of the morning after prayers.

"It is a brutal act, I strongly condemn it," said President Joko Widodo, urging the police to track down the assailants.

Anti-graft investigators in Indonesia have been targeted in the past and have reported having cars driven at them and receiving threats.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest assault but anti-graft NGO Indonesian Corruption Watch said they suspected it was linked to Baswedan's role in probing a corruption scandal that allegedly involved about US$170 million pilfered from a government budget to procure new electronic identity (ID) cards.

The investigation is being led by the KPK. Senior politicians, including the justice minister and ex-interior minister, have been implicated in the scandal.





The speaker of Indonesia's parliament, Setya Novanto, leaves an ethics panel hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP)

Parliament speaker Setya Novanto, who has been implicated in the case, was on Monday hit with a six-month ban on travelling outside of Indonesia, said immigration authorities. He has not been charged and has previously denied wrongdoing.

Novanto was previously linked to another corruption scandal in 2015 when he allegedly demanded US$1.8 billion worth of shares from one of the country's biggest mine, a local unit of US mining giant Freeport MacMoran. He was allegedly trying to extort a 20 per cent stake from the mine owners.



Novanto, who denied the allegations, resigned as house speaker in December 2015 but he was reinstated in November 2016.

Indonesia was ranked 90th out of 176 countries and territories in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index last year. A number one ranking represents the least corrupt.