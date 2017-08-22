Indonesian Islamic State ideologue Aman Abdurrahman named a suspect in 2016 Jakarta bombing

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia’s foremost Islamic State (IS) ideologue and alleged recruiter, Aman Abdurrahman, has been declared a suspect in the 2016 Jakarta bomb attack following his re-arrest.



“He was declared a suspect on Aug 19 for his role in the Jakarta terror attack on Jalan Thamrin,” Indonesian national police Martinus Sitompul told Channel NewsAsia.



“His role in the attack includes channeling funds for the attack and motivating the perpetrators to carry out suicide bombings,” Sitompul added.



At least eight people died in the terror attack at Jalan Thamrin, Jakarta, including four attackers - two of which were suicide bombers.



Aman was released on Aug 13 after serving a nine-year jail sentence for his role in setting up a terror training camp in Aceh, Sumatra. He was immediately re-arrested by Indonesia’s police anti-terror squad, Detachment 88.



“Aman knew of the (terror) plot way in advance and he gave advice on how to carry it out,” a senior counter-terrorism official told Channel NewsAsia.



Police are currently deepening their investigations into Aman’s role in the Jakarta bomb attack.



“Police investigations are currently ongoing, and will be followed up with the process at the Attorney-General’s office and pre-trial at the court,” Sitompul added.



Aman is the founder of IS-linked Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which was classified as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department in January this year.



It was formed in 2015 and is made up of almost two dozen Indonesian extremist groups that pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



Aman was first jailed in 2004 for seven years for a failed terror plot in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java.



Soon after his release, he teamed up with Abu Bakar Bashir, the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) - the terror group behind 2002 Bali bombings - to set up a terror training camp in Aceh.