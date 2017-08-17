Indonesian Islamic State-linked leader freed and re-arrested

INDONESIA: Indonesia’s foremost Islamic State (IS) ideologue and mastermind behind the 2016 Jakarta bomb attack, Aman Abdurrahman, was freed from prison and re-arrested on Sunday (Aug 13).



“He was released last Sunday from his prison on Nusakambangan and re-arrested and brought to Jakarta to be investigated for his role in last year’s Jakarta bombing at Jalan Thamrin,” a senior counter-terrorism source told Channel NewsAsia.

Nusakambangan is in an island prison in Central Java.

Aman was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for his role in a terror training camp in Aceh on Sumatra island.



The source said Aman is being investigated for involvement at least six terror attacks, including the central Jakarta bombing.



Aman is the founder of IS-linked Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which was classified as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department in January this year.



It was formed in 2015 and is made up of almost two dozen Indonesian extremist groups that pledge allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

