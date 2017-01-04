Indonesian military says cooperation with Australian military suspended

JAKARTA: Indonesia suspended cooperation with the Australian military in December for "technical reasons", a spokesman for the Indonesian defence forces said on Wednesday, after offensive material was seen at an Australian training base.

"All forms of cooperation have been suspended," Indonesian military spokesman Major General Wuryanto said. He said a broad range of activities would be affected.

"There are technical matters that need to be discussed," Wuryanto said. Among these issues was offensive training material seen at an Australian military base. It was "highly likely" cooperation would resume once those issues were resolved, he said.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)