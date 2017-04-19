Indonesian Muslim candidate takes big lead in Jakarta election

JAKARTA: A former Indonesian education minister took a big lead on Wednesday in the Jakarta's governor's race after a polarising campaign that cast a shadow over Indonesia's reputation for practicing a tolerant form of Islam.

Anies Baswedan was ahead with 57 percent of the votes versus 43 percent for Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as "Ahok", based on a quick sample count of over half the vote by Indikator Politik.

The national elections commission will announce official results in early May.

Baswedan's big lead was surprising since opinion polls in the run-up to the election had pointed to a dead-heat. Purnama won the first round of voting for governor in February in a three-way race.

The election will be seen as a barometer for the 2019 presidential election, given Jakarta's outsized importance as both the nation's capital and commercial centre.

Purnama is backed by President Joko Widodo's ruling party. Baswedan is supported by a conservative retired general, Prabowo Subianto, who lost to Widodo in a 2014 presidential vote and may challenge him again.

But the election is also viewed as a test for Indonesia's young democracy and record of religious tolerance, with both sides raising concerns about intimidation and voter fraud.

The campaign featured mass rallies led by a hardline Islamist movement, which has strengthened in recent years in a country long dominated by a moderate form of Islam. More than 80 percent of Indonesia's population professes Islam.

'POLITICS OF RELIGION'

“Going forward, the politics of religion is going to be a potent force,” said Keith Loveard, an analyst at Jakarta-based Concord Consulting and an author of books about Indonesian politics.

Some voters may have been reluctant to vote for Purnama because of worries about “five more years of protests on the streets by Muslim hardliners,” Loveard said in a telephone interview.

Police said 15 people were detained following reports of disturbances at several polling stations in the city of 10 million people, after what the Jakarta Post this week dubbed "the dirtiest, most polarising and most divisive" election campaign the nation had ever seen.

"Political differences should not break our unity," President Joko Widodo said in a statement after casting his ballot at a central Jakarta polling station. "We are all brothers and sisters. Whoever is elected, we must accept."

Security appeared light at several polling stations, though police said 66,000 personnel were deployed across the city.

Police in neighbouring provinces on Java island searched private cars and public buses heading for Jakarta on Tuesday to look for sharp objects and explosives.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said police had stopped and searched vehicle heading for Jakarta on Tuesday to ensure "no movement of masses toward the capital".

Religious tensions have been an undercurrent in the campaign, with Purnama on trial for blasphemy over comments he made last year that many took to be insulting to Islam.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims took to the streets late last year to call for his sacking and to urge voters not to elect a non-Muslim leader. One person died and more than 100 were injured after one protest turned violent.

CONTESTING THE RESULTS

Baswedan, a respected scholar who many viewed as moderate, drew widespread criticism during the campaign when he aggressively courted the conservative Islamic vote, appearing publicly with hardline Islamic leaders during anti-Purnama rallies.

The former Fullbright scholar and head of Jakarta-based Paramadina University started a “Teach for Indonesia” program, which earned praise for championing education to poorer parts of eastern Indonesia.

Purnama faces up to five years in jail if convicted of blasphemy. His trial will resume on Thursday, when prosecutors will submit a sentence request.

The loser can contest the results in the Constitutional Court if the margin of victory is one percent or less.

Citigroup said in an investor note that, despite the potential for renewed protests if Purnama won, it was maintaining a Jakarta stock index target of 6,150 by the end of 2017, representing an 8 percent upside.

"As long as there are no security issues, the election outcome should not significantly stall the reform programme of the national government, in our view," it said.

(Additional reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Bill Tarrant)