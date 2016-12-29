Indonesian pilot investigated for allegedly showing up drunk for flight

JAKARTA: Citilink, the low-cost subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, said it had placed one of its pilots under probe after he reportedly showed up for work under the influence of alcohol.

The pilot, identified by The Jakarta Post as Captain Tekad Purna, delayed the departure of a Jakarta-bound Citilink flight from Surabaya by over one hour on Wednesday (Dec 28) after he showed up late before making an unclear welcome announcement.

Citilink Indonesia's corporate communications vice president Benny S. Butarbutar said in statement on Wednesday that the flight which was scheduled to depart at 5am, took off at 6.20am.



He said the management removed the pilot after a passenger lodged a complaint that he made an unclear welcome announcement before the plane took off, raising suspicions that he was drunk.



According to the Jakarta Post, many passengers decided to disembark the plane soon after, with nine of them deciding to cancel their flights.

Butarbutar added that the management decided to replace the pilot immediately before the plane finally departed.

The offloaded pilot was taken to a clinic at the airport for a health examination and he was suspected to be drunk while on duty, Butarbutar said.

The plane, carrying 154 passengers and crew, safely landed in Jakarta on Wednesday morning.