Indonesian plane turns back after finding cabin door not completely closed: Reports

BEIJING: After almost three hours into its flight from Guanghzhou to Bali on Wednesday (Feb 23), an Indonesian plane turned back to the Chinese city when crew discovered that the cabin door was not completely closed.

Sriwijaya Air flight 1159, carrying more than 180 passengers, left Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at around 3am local time, according to a report by the Southern Metropolis Daily.

The plane’s captain found a problem with its cabin doors about 90 minutes after taking off, the report said. “When the captain found the problem, he decided to return immediately,” an airline staff member was quoted as saying in a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

Video footage has reportedly emerged of passengers expressing suspicion about “holes” found on the plane. However the Jakarta-based airline denied the claim, adding that the cockpit monitoring panel had indicated that the door was closed.

The plane underwent tests and repair at the Guangzhou airport for about 30 minutes, SCMP reported. It took off again at around 10.30am, after 21 passengers decided not to re-board, an airline representative said. The flight landed in Bali at 2.30pm.

According to SCMP, the airline is negotiating compensation with the passengers.