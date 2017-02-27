Indonesian police capture suspect after blast in Bandung government building

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Monday (Feb 27) caught a suspect after a bomb blast in a Bandung government building.

Earlier, an exchange of gunfire could be heard on Indonesian TV footage filmed from outside the building in West Java.

West Java police chief Anton Charliyan said the bomb was a "low-powered" device.

A report from local news outlet Detik also cited the chief as saying that a suspect that was holing up in the Arjuna District Office had demanded the release of detainees of counter-terrorism unit Densus 88. No specifics were given.

Indonesia has suffered several major militant attacks over the years, the worst of which was the 2002 bombing on the holiday island of Bali that killed 202 people, many of them foreigners.

Late last year, a bomb exploded on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta. Three suspects were killed in a gunfight with anti-terrorism police.